Dubai: Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), has made a call to corporate entities as well as individuals to donate to its drive — ‘A Warm Winter’.

Running until February 19 in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the initiative aims to ensure that displaced families in Afghanistan survive the harsh winter conditions as temperatures plunge below freezing point.

TBHF chose Afghanistan in response to the critical challenges affecting refugees and displaced families. As temperatures drop to as low as -12 degrees Celsius to -25 degrees Celsius in winter and with 3.5 million people displaced by conflict inside Afghanistan — including 700,000 who were displaced in 2021 — the vulnerability of the people is further exacerbated by the harsh winter, the foundation stated in a press release on today.

Millions of displaced families and children lack proper shelter or warm clothes to survive the bitter cold. Insufficient fuel for heating, lack of insulated shelters, protective clothing and a short supply of food and medical supplies, further compound the catastrophic conditions.

Risk of severe malnourishment

A combination of years of drought, decades of conflict and the ongoing economic, financial and health crisis have seen both food and fuel prices skyrocket, threatening the survival of the vast majority of the population in Afghanistan, the foundation said. It is estimated that at least two million children are at risk of severe malnourishment.

The TBHF’s initiative is providing displaced Afghani families and individuals with fuel, warm clothes, sleeping mats, warm blankets, heaters, solar-powered lamps and financial grants to help fulfil their basic needs.

How to donate

Corporate, institutional and individual donors can contribute via bank transfer, cheque, cash payment, SMS channels, or online via the following link: tbhf.ae/warmwinter.

‘Urgent need to offer help’

Mariam Al Hammadi Mariam Al Hammadi, director of TBHF, said that the importance of prompt humanitarian action as a crisis unfolds cannot be emphasised enough. “The extreme winter conditions and food shortages have disrupted lives in Afghanistan and there is an urgent need to offer lifesaving help to those who need it the most. An estimated 3.5 million people have been displaced by conflict till date inside Afghanistan and emergency response efforts must be mobilised to fulfil the immediate needs of insulated shelters, thermal blankets and warm winter clothes, fuel and food and medicine supplies,” she said.

In keeping with TBHF’s mandate to alleviate human suffering, she said the foundation aims to deploy impactful assistance with its humanitarian partners to deliver rapid and effective emergency relief.

TBHF chose Afghanistan in response to the critical challenges affecting refugees and displaced families. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Deep-rooted values of giving’

Calling on compassionate individuals and organisations to help make a meaningful impact in the lives of Afghan families amid acute and rising humanitarian needs, Al Hammadi said: “This initiative aligns with the deep-rooted values of giving embedded in Emirati culture, which has seen the nation spearhead a range of humanitarian projects that are building a better and more secure and stable future for people around the world. We thank in advance all the generous souls whose timely action and big hearts will ensure a tolerable winter for Afghanistan’s displaced men, women and children.”

Concerted action