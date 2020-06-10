Al Montazah Parks - Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the reopening of Sharjah’s leading family entertainment destination, Al Montazah Parks, for visitors. This falls under Shurooq’s plan to gradually reopen all its destinations in the emirate after the implementation of comprehensive sterilisation procedures strictly adhering to the health and safety protocols issued by the UAE government to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sterilisation gets underway ahead of the reopening of Al Montazah Parks Image Credit: Supplied

Precautionary measures undertaken by Shurooq at Al Montazah Parks include following physical distancing protocols, comprehensive sterilisation of the destination facilities and attractions, and reducing the number of visitors to the destination to 30 per cent of its maximum capacity. Signs and stickers have been pasted on the floor next to each entertainment feature in the park to guide visitors to maintain a two-metre distance from each other while waiting for their turns.

Social distancing is in place at Al Montazah Parks ahead of its reopening Image Credit: Supplied

In addition to sterilisation booths, thermal cameras are in place to monitor the temperature of every visitor entering the destination. A medical team is also on hand to deal with emergency cases, along with a supervisory team charged with ensuring that all precautions are complied with, including the use of face masks and gloves and discouraging gatherings, to ensure the well-being and safety of visitors while protecting their privacy.