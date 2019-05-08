His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, performed at Sharjah's King Faisal Mosque the funeral prayer on the body of Shaikha Mariam Bint Salem Al Suwaidi who passed away on Tuesday. Image Credit: Twitter

Sharjah: His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, after Isha prayers, performed at King Faisal Mosque in Sharjah, the funeral prayer on the body of Shaikha Mariam Bint Salem Al Suwaidi who passed away on Tuesday.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, performed the funeral prayer alongside the Ruler of Sharjah.

A three-day official mourning period was announced in Sharjah. The UAE flag will be flown at half-mast in the Emirate of Sharjah from Wednesday.

Also performing the funeral prayer were Shaikh Abdullah Bin Mohammad Al Thani, Advisor to the Ruler of Sharjah; Shaikh Khalid Bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Shaikh Khalid Bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Shaikh Salem Bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Shaikh Mohammad Bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Shaikh Majid Bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Director of the Districts and Villages Affairs Department; several shaikhs, senior officials of local dpartments, and Rashid Ahmed Bin Al Sheikh, Chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court.

The Ruler of Sharjah and shaikhs headed for Jubail Cemetery where the body of Shaikha Mariam Bint Sultan Al Suwaidi was laid to rest.