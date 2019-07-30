Waste bins. Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: AHMED KUTTY/XPRESS

Sharjah: Every household in Rahmaniya will now get a green and blue bins of their own to segregate waste under a new initiative by sustainability major Bee’ah.

While the green bins will be used for general waste, blue bins will be used for recyclables, enabling efficient sorting of materials, leading to higher recovery and waste diversion rates.

The project is a progression of Bee’ah’s first-of-its-kind door-to-door residential recycling programme, which was launched in 2012 to supply communities with awareness kits on recycling; Colour-coded community bins were also distributed to separate general and recyclable waste. The new programme takes the initiative to the next level, by giving residents individual bins. They will also be encouraged to attend sessions on recycling from Bee’ah experts at the community Majlis.

Stressing the importance of waste segregation and recycling, Khaled Al Huraimel, Bee’ah’s group CEO, said: “Bee’ah’s new recycling programme and waste collection services are meant to effectively serve the needs of communities across the UAE, providing ways and means to recycle waste and mitigate their impact on the environment, to pioneer a more sustainable quality of life. We have now achieved a waste diversion rate of 76 per cent in Sharjah, and we hope to make Sharjah the region’s first zero-waste city by 2021. However, this ambition can only be realised through collective efforts, and it is very important for our community to be engaged in this progress. By helping them to segregate and recycle their waste, we believe we can work together towards making our homes and city cleaner, better and more sustainable.”

Bee’ah will also be facilitating heavy waste disposal services through its “You Call We Haul” offering, that allows Sharjah residents to easily discard large-sized, bulky waste such as furniture and house appliances. The company also provides bulk bags, with a capacity of 1.5 tonnes each, for disposal of materials such as worn pots, trees, paintings, carpets and dead bushes, as part of its Green and Bulky Waste Collection Programme.

Collected waste from the recycling bins and bulk bags will be transported to the Bee’ah Waste Management Centre, which houses some of the region’s most advanced facilities. The Bee’ah waste recovery and recycling arm will process waste to ensure it is recycled, recovered, regenerated and put back into the economy.

Residents can book the ‘You Call We Haul’ service through the Bee’ah mobile application or through the Bee’ah Call Centre and choose the time and date that the material is available for the collection. The Bee’ah Tandeef team will reach the location and remove the items with the help of their specialised fleet.

For residents availing of the Green and Bulky Waste Collection Programme, filled bulk bags should be placed at the street curb next to their homes; from where it will be collected by the Tandeef team between 9 and 11am on Saturdays.

UAE produces waste equivalent of 14 Burj Khalifa buildings

On average, UAE residents produce close to 2.7kg of waste daily, one of the highest generation rates globally.