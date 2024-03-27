Sharjah: The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has denied social media rumours regarding alterations to the call to prayer (Adhan) in Sharjah.
The bureau refuted these rumours and emphasised that they were unfounded and contrary to the religious principles upheld by the emirate.
It urged everyone to verify the accuracy and credibility of information before sharing and circulating it, stressing the importance of relying on official sources and not being swayed by rumours.
The bureau urged the public to obtain information only from official sources and not to trust any rumours circulated on social media.
It reiterated that the circulating claims regarding the addition of a new phrase to the call to prayer in Sharjah are baseless and contradict the religious values of the emirate.