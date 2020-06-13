Sharjah: Sharjah Police have quickly responded to a tweet by a man who reported that his car stolen while he was outside the country.
The suspect continued to rack up fines worth more than Dh6,000 on the vehicle all while its owner was abroad.
The owner desperately tweeted Sharjah Police to explain his situation and they replied and lodged a complaint on his behalf so that a case could be opened.
“My car Dubai licence plate has been stolen in Sharjah, I called Sharjah Police and they told me that I have to come to the police station but I am outside of the UAE, the thief is driving the car and I’m receiving a lot of fines, only this month Dh6,000. What should I do?” read a tweet from the car’s owner.
The owner also posted pictures of traffic violations showing the date of the offence, in which emirate it was done and the fine amount.
Once police confirmed the owner was outside the country, they contacted him to get more details.
Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police said a team from the Criminal Investigation Department was formed to investigate the case.
Police circulated the plate number and listed it on the federal police system.
Al Ziri said police would spare no effort to catch the culprit and help victims.