Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC) has significantly cut emergency response time by 4 minutes in the first half of this year as compared to the same period last year.
This step aims to improve the nationwide metric measuring how quickly authorities respond to emergencies. The police have reduced response times by 5.53 minutes over the past six months, thanks to the use of scientific methodologies and new initiatives driven by a focus on security and prevention.
These accomplishments demonstrate their commitment to excellence and the community's spirit of cooperation with law enforcement, both of which support the upkeep of peace and order in the emirate.