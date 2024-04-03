Sharjah: Inspection campaigns on retail outlets are being intensified ahead of Eid Al Fitr to safeguard the markets of the emirate and guarantee the safety of all economic activities, according to authorities.

The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has announced that its inspection drive encompasses all food service and retail outlets, as well as men's and women's salons, and gold markets.

Additionally, it covers all other economic entities involved in activities associated with the Eid season.

Public safety

SEDD Chairman Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud said the Economic Department in Sharjah is keen to ensure that all business establishments operating in the emirate adhere to all applicable controls and provisions, provide the best services to consumers, and guarantee that goods that do not meet their terms and conditions are not promoted and sold.

The inspection campaigns were carried on various cities and regions in Sharjah, to ensure the safety of all economic practices in the markets coinciding with Eid Al Fitr.

Price list

The official added that the department intensified its inspection campaigns on number of major markets and commercial centres, to inform merchants and sellers of the necessity to provide a list indicating products and prices.

SEDD Chairman Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud

The campaigns also seek to offer guidance on the significance of compliance with laws and to enhance consumer awareness regarding the value of goods. Furthermore, emphasis was placed on the importance of ensuring transparency in pricing for consumers before making purchases to avoid any breaches during the sales process.

Salim Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director of Commercial Control and Protection Department at SEDD, said that the Department has intensified its inspection campaigns on barbershops and beauty centres and it will continue during the days of Eid in order to ensure that they implement all approved standards. Al Suwaidi also stressed on SEDD’s commitment to working with merchants and consumers to find a fair relationship between the two parties.

Rights and duties

Furthermore, he pointed out that the Department communicates through all possible means with consumers to raise their awareness and inform them of their basic rights, which are provided through platforms, websites, and ongoing field tours for this purpose, in addition to communicating with the merchants and making them also aware of their rights and duties.

How to report violations

Al Suwaidi highlighted the vital role of consumers in helping monitor illegal commercial practices and control any cases of commercial manipulation or fraud.

He urged community members to report such cases, by contacting the department if violations are suspected. Consumers may use any of the following channels: