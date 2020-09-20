NAT SHJ PARKING1-1600595837791
Parking meter in Sharjah Corniche area. Sharjah has converted 4,100 parking spaces in to a paid parking zones in different areaa. Image Credit: Gulf news archives
Also in this package

Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has converted 4,100 parking spaces into paid zones in different areas of the emirate, the civic body announced on Sunday.

The new paid parking zones have been developed the industrial areas number 3, 10, 15 and 17 in addition to Muweilah commercial area, Al Taawun and Al Nahda residential areas, the municipality said on its Instagram account.

Earlier this year, the municipality has converted 230 additional parking spaces into paid parking slots and operated smart parking meters equipped with a touch screen without the need of printing a parking ticket.

See More

Since July, the municipality has issued and renewed 6,323 virtual parking subscriptions, and issued 583 parking reservation permits for commercial and industrial establishments as well as private parking lots.

NAT SHJ CAR PARKING-1600595835769
Cars parked in the parking at a residential area. Photo : Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:
NAT SHJ PARKING1-1600595837791
Parking meter at Sharjah Corniche area. Gulf news archives Image Credit:
View gallery as list