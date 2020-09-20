Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has converted 4,100 parking spaces into paid zones in different areas of the emirate, the civic body announced on Sunday.
The new paid parking zones have been developed the industrial areas number 3, 10, 15 and 17 in addition to Muweilah commercial area, Al Taawun and Al Nahda residential areas, the municipality said on its Instagram account.
Earlier this year, the municipality has converted 230 additional parking spaces into paid parking slots and operated smart parking meters equipped with a touch screen without the need of printing a parking ticket.
Since July, the municipality has issued and renewed 6,323 virtual parking subscriptions, and issued 583 parking reservation permits for commercial and industrial establishments as well as private parking lots.