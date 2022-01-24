Half a century ago, Dr Sheikh Sultan became the ruler of Sharjah on January 25 herlading a new era of development and prosperity in the emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid homage to Dr Sheikh Sultan on completing 50 years in power as the Ruler of Sharjah on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) My brother, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi will complete 50 years since he assumed to power in Sharjah. Sheikh Sultan is one of the backbones of the Union, a leader who combines science and culture, and a main driver of building, architecture and serving people in the country. May Allah bless Sheikh Sultan to his family and people,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

On the occasion of the golden jubilee celerbations of Dr Sheikh Sultan’s Accession Day, we recall the massive chievements of the Emirate thanks to the great leader who gave his thoughts and wisdom to serve his citizens and took firm and confident steps on the path of excellence. According to a report released by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), January 25, 1972, marked a momentous day in the history of the Emirate of Sharjah, when an emergency meeting of the Al Qasimi family was called at the home of Sheikh Hamad bin Majid Al Qasimi, during which Sheikh Khalid bin Khalid Al Qasimi proposed Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi as the Ruler of Sharjah, which was unanimously approved.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Image Credit: Wam

Over the past fifty years, Dr Sheikh Sultan has ensured very close, cooperative and joint relations in various fields, which indicate his elite position among Arab and international presidential and official institutions, including for his great efforts and contributions in several cultural, artistic, educational, diplomatic domains and others. The Ruler of Sharjah has received numerous orders, medals and shields from several countries, including many local high-level medals such as the First Class Order of Zayed II; Zayed Medal for The President Merit Award for Culture, Arts and Literature, Abu Dhabi, and the Mother of the Nation Order, in the humanitarian, community and cultural fields on the domestic level and the wider world. The life of the Ruler of Sharjah Dr Sheikh Sultan, since his early childhood years, has been characterised by his love to knowledge and education. Among the most prominent academic certificates that His Highness obtained during his scientific career are: a PhD in history from the University of Exeter, Britain in 1985, and a PhD in history from Durham University, Britain in 1999. His Highness also obtained membership in the Cambridge University Council, Britain in 2004 and membership of the Academy of Sciences, Lisbon, Portugal in 2013.

Beacon of excellence

Dr Sheikh Sultan was awarded many honorary doctorates in several specialities from various global universities.He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Sciences in recognition of his outstanding contribution in the field of education, from Faisalabad University, in April 1983. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Arabic and Islamic studies, in recognition of his efforts in the research of Contemporary Arab History, from Exeter University, United Kingdom (UK).

He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Law In recognition of his role in laying the foundations of modern development in Sharjah and his contributions in supporting Arab-African Relations from Khartoum University. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Arabic and Islamic studies for his efforts in the research of Contemporary Arab History, from Exeter University, on 18th July, 1993.

He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in History in recognition of his continuous contributions for the past years and obtaining significant results from The Eastern Studies Institute of the Academy of Russian Studies, Russia. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Philosophy for his role in science, knowledge, culture and education and the preservation of cultural, intellectual and historical heritage, from the International Islamic University of Malaysia, in February 2001. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters for his effective role at the national and international levels from the University of Edinburgh, UK, on 15th July, 2001. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Laws from South Bank University, UK, in April 2003.

He received an Honorary Doctorate in Administration for his scientific position and role in academic development and progress in the UAE in general and Sharjah in particular from McMaster University, Canada in May 2004. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate, for his contributions to the cultural and intellectual activities across the world, by the Armenian Academy of Science, Armenia, in September 2005. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters for his generous contribution to education and culture at the national and international levels, from the American University, Cairo, in February 2009.

He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate for his outstanding academic and educational contributions in the UAE in particular and the Arab region in general, by Kanazawa University, Japan, in April 2010. He received an Honorary Doctorate in Political Science for his outstanding contributions in policy, economics and culture, from Hanyang University, South Korea, in September 2011

He received an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters for his support to scientific research, promotion of culture and arts, and promotion of education both locally and internationally, from the University of Paris Diderot, France, in March 2012. He was presented with an Honorary Doctorate in Social Sciences for his contribution to Arts and his role in supporting regional issues and the Egyptian community, in Cairo, Egypt, in May 2015.

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Education and Cultural Relations for his continuous efforts and distinctive role in supporting education and scientific research from the University of Calicut, India, in September 2017. He was presented with an Honorary Doctorate for his cultural and literary contributions for his role in supporting cultural, literary and historical works at the local and international fronts from the University of Coimbra, Portugal in October 2018.

He was presented with an Honorary Doctorate in Urban and Regional Development for his effective role in the urban development of the Emirate of Sharjah and all its cities by the University of Turin and Politecnico di Torino, in May 2019. He received an Honorary Doctorate for his cultural efforts from the Autonomous University of Madrid, Spain, in October 2019.

He was awarded an Honorary Drama PhD for his valuable contributions to theatrical writing and supporting the theatre scene in the region from Sudan University of Science and Technology, in March 2020.

For supporting and promoting several majors and domains, he was chosen as the Personality of the Year for the Al Qurain Cultural Festival; the Distinguished Personality of the Year Award of the Shaikh Hamdan Award for Academic Excellence in 2004; Cultural Personality of the year for the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in Abu Dhabi 2010; Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards for 2010; theatre personality of the year, Sharjah 2013; theatre personality of the year at Theatre Festival Personality of the Year; Personality of the Year by Asian Chess Federation 2014, and others.

His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, yesterday (Monday) inspected a number of infrastructure and service projects in Wadi Al Helo. WAM

Dr Sheikh Sultan also won the Sheikh Rashid Award for Academic Excellence, Dubai in 1989. He won the Global Tobacco Control Awards at World Conference on Tobacco or Health in Abu Dhabi, in 2015. He won the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Award for Motherhood and Childhood. He received the Landscape Magazine Award in Sharjah in 2019, and other awards.

The Ruler of Sharjah also won many awards including the Islamic History and Arts Research Institute Award. He was honoured with the King Faisal International Islamic Award and Princess Fatima Ismail Distinguished Award. He received the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information Award.

He received the Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz Prize for Arabian Peninsula History Studies and the Gulf School Theatre Pioneers Award. He won the Simon Master Chairman’s Award and the Excellence of Supporting Poetry Creativity Award. He also received many medals from Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture for supporting the preservation and education of cultural heritage, the Bronze Wolf Award and many other medals.

His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah at the graduation ceremony of the University of Sharjah. Image Credit: Wam/file

Dr Sheikh Sultan's medals

The Gold Medal from Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture, in recognition of his support of the preservation and education of cultural heritage.

The Avicenna Gold Medal (UNESCO). The Human Rights Medal (UNESCO). The Gold Medal, from the Union of Arab Universities, in recognition of his support for collaboration among Arab universities, Amman, Jordan, in April 2009.

The Gold Medal, from the International Theatre Institute World Congress, Xiamen, China, on 19th September, 2011. The Order of the Republic, one of Egypt’s highest awards, in recognition and appreciation of his outstanding contribution to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Cairo, Egypt. The Medal of the Academy as appreciation for supporting the cooperation between Arab and Portugal from the Academy of Sciences of Lisbon, Portugal. The Gold Medal from Jagielski University, for supporting the cultural and civilisational exchange between nations and peoples, in Krak?w, Poland. He has also received several medals from other countries including:

The Republican Order for supporting the collaboration between the Republic of Tunisia and the UAE, Tunisia, on 27th March, 1975. The Order of Leopold Highest Belgian Award. The Sudanese Republican Sash of Honour for his and the UAE’s efforts to support Sudan.The Gold Trophy, the Arab League Educational Science and Culture Organisation (ALESCO), Tunis.

The Human Rights Medal, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), for his support to the education of deprived children in Paris, France. The Distinguished Personality of the Year; Al Qareen 10th Cultural Festival in recognition of his distinctive role in enriching theatre in the Arab world, from Kuwait. The Medal of Merit in Work, Yerevan, Armenia, on 19th September, 2005.

The Medal of the Academy as an appreciation for supporting the cooperation between Arab and Portugal from the Academy of Sciences of Lisbon, Portugal. The Order of the Arab Organisation for Education, First Class, for his support to the educational and cultural process in the UAE, from Sharjah, UAE.

Sharjah, 15th September 2010 - Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council member and Ruler of Sharjah has opened the Jameel Prize, an exhibition of contemporary artists and designers inspired by Islamic traditions of craft and design, organized by the London-based Victoria and Albert Museum and hosted by the Sharjah Museums Department at the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization Following the opening ceremony, Shaikh Sultan toured the exhibition and viewed the prize's nine finalist-artists' works put on display at the exhibition which runs to October 24th. – WAM

Timeline of major milestones

On October 9, 1972, Dr. Sheikh Sultan announced the discovery of oil in the Emirate amid great joy of all citizens. He named the field ‘Mubarak’.

On 4th November 1975, the Ruler of Sharjah delivered a historic speech on the opening of the traffic department building. The speech included several decisions that supported the move towards achieving the unity of the UAE. On November 6, 1975, Sharjah Ruler addressed a mass gathering of the citizens that came to support the historical decisions in support of the federation.

On April 7, 1979, His Highness inaugurated Khorfakkan Port to be a vital supply and export artery and a container port. The port helped create commercial and economic activities that provided job opportunities for people.

On April 21, 1979, His Highness inaugurated the new Sharjah International Airport to link the Emirate with the world.

The Ruler launched on October 20, 1979 the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services as the first city specialised for people of determination. It aims at keeping abreast with the best practices in empowering and rehabilitating people of determination.

On December 31, 979, the Ruler of Sharjah announced that the industrial planning had paid off, as the industrial zone for light industries started to emerge, factories were being built, and started operations. The industrial development in the Emirate is still continuing. The Emirate now owns many major industrial zones, including thousands of factories and companies in various sectors.

Dr Sheikh Sultan issued an Emiri Decree No. (20) on April 30, 1981 to establish the Cultural Department, which later became known as Department of Culture and Information, after initiating art projects and expanding their base to the citizens throughout the country. The Department reinforced its objective by creating an identity of Arabic and authentic Islamic culture, influenced by the culture of humanity in a larger sense.

His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited Sharjah‘s new showpiece shopping centre, Al Majarrah Souk. He was accompanied by Sharjah Municipality officials. Pictured here is Shaikh Sultan during his inspection visit. - 19/10/1987

On January 18, 1982, he launched the Sharjah International Book Fair at Expo Centre Sharjah.

On June 20, 1982, the Sharjah Ruler unveiled the memorial plaque in the oil and gas production complex discovered in the Al Sajaa Industrial area in Sharjah to support the resources of the Emirate. On February 11, 1985, Dr Sheikh Sultan launched the Sharjah TV. In May 1985, under the directives of the Ruler of Sharjah, the Cultural Palace was opened. On May 10, 1985, he obtained the PhD (Doctor with Distinction in History) on the accusations of piracy and trials of the East India Company to control the Gulf (1797-1820) from Exeter University; Exeter, UK

On January 19, 1986, he opened Al Amal Camp in Sharjah for the people of determination, and on January 5, 1993, he opened the Sharjah Museums Authority.

On April, 14 1993, he inaugurated the first Sharjah Biennial. On November 8, 1995, the Sharjah Ruler opened Sharjah Desert Park, an edutainment zone comprising three sections: the Natural History Museum, Arabian Wildlife Centre, and the Children’s Farm. On November 9, 1995, he announced the establishment of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood. On April 17, 1996, the Sharjah Science Museum was opened. On July 13, 1996, the Ruler of Sharjah issued the law establishing the Police Science Academy as the first Arab academy dealing with police sciences and the first Arab experience to graduate specialists with a scientific degree in police sciences.

On April 10, 1997, His Highness opened the Sharjah Fort, one of the most important landmarks of the Emirate of Sharjah. The fort, known as Al Hisn, offers the public a unique opportunity to experience the history that has shaped the emirate and its people. It has been updated to include exciting interactive features, audio-visuals, reconstructions and stories, taking visitors on an engaging journey through two centuries of history.

On February 9, 1998, he opened the American University of Sharjah. On the occasion of the opening. “We look forward to the beginning of a new and distinguished stage in the University Education in the Emirate of Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates and in the entire Arabian Gulf,” he said at the opening ceremony. On March 14, 1999, the Ruler of Sharjah inaugurated the University of Sharjah. It was established to meet the emirate’s educational needs. The university aimed to be a leading academic institution in the Middle East and around the world.

On November 16, 1999, he issued a law establishing the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah with the aim of assisting His Highness the Ruler in performing his duties and exercising powers besides the general supervision of the work of government departments and directing them to achieve sustainable development in the emirate. On December 6, 1999, he issued a law on founding the Consultative Council of Sharjah. The Council has different tasks and responsibilities, including revising draft laws referred to it by the Executive Council.

On February 26, 2000, he issued an Emiri decree establishing the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in the Emirate.

On February 13, 2005, he inaugurated the Sharjah Youth Shura Council

On November 1, 2006, he issued an Emiri decree establishing the Sharjah Sports Council.

On September 16, 2002, he inaugurated the Expo Centre Sharjah in its new headquarters. The centre was launched under the auspices of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 1977 to be one of the most prestigious, largest and most advanced exhibition centres in the country and the Gulf region.

On Feebruary 28, 2008, he inaugurated the new headquarters of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Al Mamzar area. Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) was established by an Emiri Decree issued in 2009 by His Highness. Shurooq is the driving force for Sharjah’s transformation and development and it reflects the commitment to strengthen Sharjah’s position as an investment, tourism and business destination.

On April 25, 2015, he inaugurated Al Qasimia University. The University was established as an Islamic, Arab University in the Emirate of Sharjah, offering an integrated set of services to support students. The University is keen to create an attractive and prominent educational environment serving students from all over the world. On February 26. 2012, he inaugurated the first session of the International Government Communication Forum, which is organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau. On December 11, 2014, he issued an Emiri decree establishing the Sharjah Institute of Heritage. On May 21, 2015, he inaugurated the new building of the Sharjah City Municipality, which is one of the oldest municipalities in the country and dates back to 1927.

1974. President Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan makes a visit to Maisaloon school in Sharjah along with Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah. - Qasimi Publications

On December 18, 2016, Dr Sheikh Sultan issued an Emiri Decree for the establishment and organisation of the Academy of the Arabic Language in the Emirate of Sharjah.

On February 13, 2017, he issued an Emiri Decree establishing the Sharjah Media Council to draw the media policy of the emirate, enhance the media status of the emirate locally, regionally and internationally, co-ordinate among media institutions in conformation with the policy of the emirate.

On October 30, 2017, His Highness inaugurated the building of Sharjah Book Authority specialised in book affairs and organising various relevant events, in addition to organising the Sharjah International Book Fair annually. His Highness also inaugurated the Sharjah Publishing City, the first publishing free zone in the world.

On October 1, 2019, he inaugurated the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA), the first of its kind in the Arab world.

On October 28, 2019, he inaugurated the headquarters of the Sharjah Media City (Shams). The building was built to provide a suitable working environment through an integrated building equipped with the latest modern technologies in the media and communication sector.

On December 11, 2019, he launched the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Khorfakkan.