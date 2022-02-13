Sharjah: Two cars were damaged by debris from a building being demolished in Al Majaz area, Sharjah Police said on Sunday.
There were no injuries in the incident, police added. Strong winds led to the incident, officials said.
Police operations room received a call reporting the incident and an emergency crew reached the site.
Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police elaborated that police received a call requesting assistance. Regarding the falling material, he said it was because of strong winds at the time.
Initial police investigations revealed that the damage was limited to two vehicles.
Buhairah Police station is now fully investigating the incident.