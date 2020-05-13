Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Sharjah: All buildings in Sharjah are now required to install a smart fire system that automatically sends fire alerts to the emirate’s Civil Defence team, officials have said.

Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA) said the ‘Aman’ system will reduce the Civil Defence team’s response time in cases of emergency and improve the emirate’s fire prevention capabilities.

Sheikh Engineer Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Protection and Safety Authority called on building owners to adhere to safety rules and install the Aman system, which sends fire reports electronically without human intervention to the Sharjah Civil Defense.

Not only does it detect fires but also problems in the tower’s alarm systems.

Shaikh Khalid said the department is keen to protect lives and property.

The advisory follows a fire at the 49-storey Abbco Tower on May 5.

“Many buildings in the emirate have already been linked to Aman and works are in progress to link all establishments by mid-2020,” said Sheikh Khalid.