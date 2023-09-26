Sharjah: The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) demonstrated its dedication and commitment to supporting the publishing industry both in the region and globally through its pavillion, at the 22nd edition of the Amman International Book Fair in Jordan, running from September 21-30, 2023.

The event is attended by over 400 publishers from 22 countries.

The pavilion also serves as a platform for hosting a series of meetings with directors of Arab book fairs and publishing houses to present the opportunities available for those working in the creative industries.

The SBA pavilion received a host of ministers, diplomats, and culture figures during their participation, where Fadel Hussein Bussaim, Director of SBA in Sharjah’s eastern region, presented a copy of the book “The Inquisition Manuscripts” by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to Her Excellency the Jordanian Minister of Culture, Haifa Najjar.

Additionally, SBA’s director presented a copy of another book by His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah titled “My Early Life (Sard Al That)” to His Excellency Dr. Atef Abu Saif, the Palestinian Minister of Culture.

Cooperation

The delegation from the Sharjah Book Authority met with Haitham Younis, Head of the Central Administration for Exhibition Affairs in Egypt, and Bashar Jassim, Director of the Bahrain International Book Fair, and Mukhtar AlKhalidi, Director of the Algiers International Book Fair.

During their meeting, they discussed cooperation opportunities in organising exhibitions, as well as the Authority’s upcoming participation in the Cairo International Book Fair and the Bahrain International Book Fair.

Additionally, the Authority’s delegation met with several representatives of new publishing houses in the Arab cultural scene, inviting them to participate in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2024.

Cultural hub

SBA’s pavilion featured distinguished works from various Emirati institutions and publishers. The presentation highlighted SBA’s ongoing mission to strengthen Sharjah’s position as a prominent cultural hub in the Arab world.

It also underscored the authority’s role in supporting the book industry, promoting a culture of reading and learning, while fostering cooperation among publishers at both regional and global levels.

The Palestinian Minister of Culture receiving a copy of the book "My Early Life (Sard Al That)" during his visit to the SBA pavilion. The Jordanian Minister of Culture upon receiving a copy of the book "The Inquisition Manuscripts" during her visit to the SBA pavilion. Sharjah Book Authority delegation, during meetings with several directors of Arab book exhibitions at the SBA pavilion, shed light on Sharjah's investment in the publishing sector, offering opportunities for publishers to advance their work. During the meeting of the Sharjah Book Authority delegation with several directors of Arab book exhibitions at the SBA pavilion.

SBA shed light on Sharjah’s investment in the publishing sector, offering opportunities for publishers to advance their work.

The Authority’s delegation extended invitations to exhibitors to participate in the upcoming 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair, the world’s largest platform for buying and selling publishing rights in 2021 and 2022.

The authority also invited children’s literature publishers to participate in the upcoming edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, which brings together experts, specialists, authors and illustrators from around the world.

Fadel Hussein Bussaim, Director of SBA in Sharjah’s eastern region, commented on their participation, stating, “Our presence at the Amman International Book Fair solidifies Sharjah’s cultural initiative and the emirate’s prominent position on the Arab cultural landscape, thanks to the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in elevating the role of books and knowledge in the journey of development.”