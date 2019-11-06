HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman, SBA and Andrew Yap, Co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Image Credit:

Sharjah: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is partnering with the organisers of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, to further expand access to affordable books in the region.

The two entities will facilitate joint efforts with the establishment of a regional branch at the Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone - Big Bad Wolf Sharjah - which will be in charge of book sales in the region.

This joint venture was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair, to promote reading during year-long Sharjah World Book Capital 2019 celebrations.

“This partnership is our new step towards making good books more accessible to readers locally and regionally, and increasing sales of Arab and African publishers,” said Ahmad Bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the SBA. “Through this new venture, we will also be jointly boosting the circulation and movement of one billion books produced by nations in the MEA region in the next five years. By doing so, our aim is to widely introduce the literary products of individual nations in the region to others to promote cultural exchange and appreciation.”

Jacqueline Ng, co founder of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, said, “We have always wanted to change the world, one book at a time and build a new generation of readers. We are constantly on the look-out for organisations or partnerships that support our mission to enhance our presence in a different region. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is not just about selling books, but a reading advocacy organisation. Purchasing a book should not be luxury item or a privilege but a right regardless of status. Through the partnership with SBA, we hope with the network built, we will be able to bring the changes to more people from this region in a shorter span of time by creating the platform to inspire people by empowering them with knowledge to chase their dreams.”

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is a 24-hour sale with books discounted between 50-90 per cent of their retail price. These sales have occurred across 10 countries and 32 cities in Asia.