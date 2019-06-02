SHARJAH: Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) recently highlighted the diverse opportunities available to investors in the publishing sector in Sharjah at BookExpo America in New York. It also showcased the incentives and facilities available in Sharjah and the UAE to American and Canadian publishers and other entities in the sector. The authority — the only Arab representative in the North American event — revealed Sharjah’s year-long calendar of cultural events which provides a window for building cultural and investment relationships between publishers from around the world, and a platform for acquiring publishing, translation and distribution rights. Ahmad Bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, said: “The SBA is on a continuous mission to strengthen the presence of Sharjah at various international cultural exhibitions and conferences. It reflects the vision of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, which focuses on the development of individuals through acquiring knowledge, in addition to nurturing cultural exchange with civilisations around the world.”