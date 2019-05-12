They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the people and leadership of the UAE

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, this evening received at Zaabeel Palace Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council, FNC, along with a number of parliamentarians, retired statesmen, executives, heads of global companies and investors who came to extended greetings on the advent of Ramadan.

The meeting, attended by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, occasioned cordial talk about the spirituality of the Holy Month and the basic principles of faith associated with Ramadan, primarily tolerance as well as social and humanitarian values, with Shaikh Mohammad reiterating the determination of the UAE leadership to continue to promote these principles among all segments of society and to ensure to pass them down from generation to generation.

They all exchanged greetings on the Holy Month and prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the people and leadership of the UAE with further prosperity and progress.