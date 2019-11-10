These Indian billionaires in UAE drive luxury cars. Image Credit: Supplied

They are a passion, a collector’s dream, a love unmatched, and, indeed a ticket to luxury life-style.

Cars, whether fancy ones, or uber luxury ones, are a way Indian billionaires are living it up in the UAE.

Don't miss Adel Sajan with his Lamborghini Image Credit: SUPPLIED

But for these lucky few, it is a dream they have been able to realise.

Gulf News asks some UAE billionaires on their favorite cars and how they like to flaunt it in the UAE.

What makes the story sweeter is that for some of these UAE billionaires, their childhood was hard – a struggle to say the least. But life changed 360 degrees and so did their aspirations and goals. And in the case of one billionaire we bring to you, he has earned the reputation of being a self-made man, despite his father being a successful popular businessman.

Who are we talking about here?

Come take a peek into these people’s lives.

Adel Sajan, director, Danube Group

Who is he?

Adel Sajan is Danube chairman Rizwan Sajan’s son. We all know the senior Sajan’s struggles with money as a child. He [Rizwan] literally lived in poverty. And so when he started a family and began to see financial success, Rizwan ensured the past would not be forgotten. And these values were taught to his son Adel as well – just so he would not turn out to be a spoilt brat with all the success.

Adel Sajan with his collection of cars. A favourite of his is the Ferrari California

Adel was born and brought up in the UAE, and started work in Dubai from the age of 13.

“My father wanted to teach me business from the scratch. He always said there are no shortcuts to life. And so when I was 13, I was made to do odd jobs at various departments of my father’s business. One of my early assignments I did was working in the warehouse with workers. From here, I was shunted around in various departments until I turned 19.

It was only then that he was finally put in-charge of starting a division on his own – in the Danube Buildmart operations.

The rest is history, as they say.

Today, Adel is director of the Group and handles operations of Danube Home on his own.

So when we say Adel loves to indulge in these fancy machines – we say - it is well deserved.

Adel Sajan in his customised Lamborghini

How many luxury cars do you own?

Quite a few: A Rolls Royce Phantom, Ferrari California T, Lamborghini Bentley Bentayga, Cadillac Escalade a Bentley Flying Spur among others.

Your favourite among them

The Ferrari California T for sure. I bought the car in 2015. I have always had a fancy for this two-door hard top luxury sports car convertible, ever since I was 18 years old. When I turned 26, my start-up venture, the Danube Home hit its first $100 million turnover. The timing could not be better. So I thought it was time to gift myself this red bird. So here I am driving her around.

Which car do you drive when you are in Dubai

I take the Bentley Bentayga, the Cadillac Escalade during weekdays. The Ferrari California T and Lamborghini are for the weekends.

Adel Sajan said he has enjoyed many a date nights with his wife Sana Adel Sajan in his Ferrari California

Any special memory with this car?

Many. But the ones that come to my mind is the ‘date nights’ during winters with my wife Sana Adel Sajan. I also have memories of taking the Ferrari out on the track. It was a lot of fun.

Weekends are as important as weekdays, and de-stressing is right at the top on my priority list. Most of the time is spent with family and friends at home, shisha cafes or at parties. All in all, I enjoy my weekends to the core and like to take things as easy as possible.

Dhananjay Datar, 55, chairman and managing director of Al Adil Trading

Who is he?

He is owner and chairman of Al Adil Trading and was once a poor boy. As a child, he walked barefoot to school. And today, he drives a bespoke edition of Rolls-Royce Phanthom.

What is heartening is his endearing personality that makes him live up to his mega status and love life to the fullest.

And that is exactly why when his baby – Al Adil Trading – turned 25, he decided to celebrate it in style aboard a Royal Jet Airways Boeing 737.

What did he do?

Dhananjay Datar standing next to his bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom

He gifted his wife a bespoke edition of the Rolls-Royce Phanthom.

How many luxury cars do you own?

Quite a few besides the Rolls-Royce Phantom [bespoke edition]. I also own a Mercedes G65, Mercedes-Benz, a Limousine, Mercedes S 320, a Porsche Cayenne Turbo.

Which is your favourite?

The Rolls-Royce Phantom. There are several special memories attached to it. One is that Al Adil Trading had just turned 25 and I wanted to make my family happy. And so I surprised my wife with this bespoke edition.

About the special Phantom

It is a 6.75-litre V12. The saloon has been customized by Rolls-Royce’s bespoke design service and features a Pearl White paint scheme. As for the interior, it comes with hand-knotted silk rugs and moccasin carpets.

Dhananjay Datar inside his bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom which he gifted his wife on the 25th anniversary of Al Adil Trading

When you are in Dubai what do you drive?

The Phantom. In India, I like to mostly cruise in my limousine.

Any special memories inside the Phantom?

Plenty. My friends and family have all come with me on a drive inside the Phantom. Memories of the car waltzing in the night with friends and family is cherished in my heart.

Dhananjay Datar inside his Rolls-Royce Phantom parked outside his store in Bur Dubai

Dr. BR. Shetty

Who is he?

Dr. B.R. Shetty is the founder and chairman of New Medical Centre (NMC), as well as the ubiquitous UAE Exchange, Finablr, Neopharma and BRS Ventures.

With just eight dollars (Dh29) in his pocket, a dream to succeed and his mother’s blessings, Dr. B.R. Shetty first set foot in Abu Dhabi on May 3 ,1973.

He is a multi-billionaire non-resident Indian (NRI) who has dedicated a large part of his life building an empire of healthcare facilities and other companies in the country.

DR. BR Shetty loves his Moris Minor 1000

Forbes set his personal net worth at a whopping $4.2 billion in August 2018.

What a success story this is.

Do you love cars?

Absolutely. The thrill of speed and freedom makes me love cars. My private collection of cars is an embodiment of my love for these super machines.

What is your favourite car?

Among my collection, it is the Morris Minor 1000.

About the Morris Minor 1000

Any special memories of the car