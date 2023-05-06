Dubai: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi's mission to relocate the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft’s docking port today to make way for the arrival of an upcoming cargo spacecraft on the International Space Station (ISS) has been successful. The effort began at 3pm UAE time.
"The Dragon spacecraft has successfully docked with Harmony's forward port on the International Space Station (ISS) with astronaut Al Neyadi and his Crew 6 crew members on board," the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.
Al Neyadi - who created history as the first Arab spacewalker during Expedition 69 recently, and who is on the longest Arab space mission for six months on ISS - took part in the latest mission along with the Crew-6 members, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.
Taking to Twitter earlier, Adnan Al Rais, Mission Manager, UAE Astronaut Programme, gave an overview of the Dragon spacecraft relocation being conducted by Al Neyadi and his Crew-6 colleagues today.
Live coverage
The live coverage of the mission was broadcast on the website of MBRSC.
The relocation, supported by the Mission Control Center at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston and SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, will free up Harmony’s space-facing port for the docking of the next Dragon cargo spacecraft set to launch in June.