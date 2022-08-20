Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre has received a delegation from Watani Al Emarat Foundation, including 130 male and female students, to brief them on the latest innovations in clean and renewable energy, and ways to adopt a responsible and sustainable lifestyle to preserve natural resources.
The visit comes as part of the first National Identity camp, organised by Watani Al Emarat Foundation, to raise community awareness on national programmes and projects that engage all society members in achieving sustainable and comprehensive development.
The delegation toured the Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.
Driverless buses
The visit included testing the smart autonomous buses on the Innovation Track at the Solar Park. The Innovation Centre also organised an educational workshop on the importance of energy efficiency, ways to promote innovation in clean energy and the development of innovative solutions for the production and management of renewable energy.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said: “At DEWA, we are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which focuses on human beings and the importance of investing in their ability to create and innovate. This refines Emirati expertise with tools to design the future and to involve them in the process of creating a sustainable future for Dubai and the UAE.”
About the Innovation Centre
The Innovation Centre is an educational platform for hosting events, conferences, seminars and workshops. It provides visitors with a experience to explore the latest innovations in clean energy technologies. The centre houses a museum, an exhibition of solar and renewable energy, a convention centre, and a conference hall to hold events, meetings and training courses on topics related to solar energy, renewable energy and sustainability.
The centre is a global incubator for innovation. Its primary mission is to support innovation in clean energy technologies, spread knowledge, and invest in clean energy innovations. This is done through strong partnerships with universities, organisations and start-ups.