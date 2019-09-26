Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

Dubai - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today congratulated the UAE citizens and residents on the arrival of Hazzaa Al Mansoori, the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station.

Sheikh Mohammed’s congratulatory message was broadcast via a few loudspeakers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi at 11.30 am on the occasion.

“In the name of Allah the Merciful ... The UAE leadership congratulates its people and residents on the occasion of the children of Zayed's arrival at the International Space Station. This milestone achievement reinforces the approach of Emiratis to work, giving and determination to serve their country and take it to new heights. God save the UAE and its loyal people,” Sheikh Mohammed said in the audio clip.

AlMansoori will conduct 16 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies, including the Russian Roscosmos, the European Space Agency (ESA), and NASA. Six of these experiments will be done aboard the ISS to study Brain DTI, osteology, motor control, time perception in microgravity, Fluidics (fluid dynamics in space), and DNAm-Age. Some of these results will be compared with previous results taken prior to the mission.

The scientific mission includes experiments involving schools in the UAE as part of MBRSC’s Science in Space initiative.

The first phase of the initiative witnessed the participation of nearly 16 schools from the UAE, in the presence of AlMansoori.