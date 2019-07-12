The Sokol suits are donned when astronauts launch to the ISS and when they come back to Earth to protect them from the harmful conditions of space. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office Twitter

Dubai: In preparation for the launch of the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS), both UAE astronauts, Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, tried out their customised ‘Sokul’ spacesuits and Soyuz chairs at Zvezdza in Moscow on Friday.

Images of the two astronauts sent in by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre were tweeted by the Dubai Media office. After a thorough and gruelling examination of the two astronauts, Al Mansouri was chosen as the first astronaut from the UAE to take off to the ISS on September 25 while Al Neyadi will continue to be the backup astronaut. Al Mansouri will be launched into space aboard a Soyuz MS 15 spacecraft for an eight-day stay on the ISS before returning to Earth aboard a Soyuz-MS 12.