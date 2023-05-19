Dubai: The space snaps from UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is on the longest Arab space mission on the International Space Station, continue to enthrall his followers on social media.
On Friday, the ‘Sultan of Space’ shared a view of Bahrain and Qatar from the orbital laboratory 400km above the Earth.
The image shows clouds sweeping over Qatar and a tranquil Bahrain. In the description of the post, the Emirati astronaut described the two countries as “two shining pearls in the heart of the Gulf.”
“May we all continue to progress and flourish together for generations to come,” he added in the post.
Earlier on Wednesday, Al Neyadi had shared a stunning space view of Iraq, particularly the capital city of Baghdad, all lit up at night, with the mighty Tigris river making its serpentine path through the heart of the city.
“Here is the beautiful and historical city of #Baghdad, the cornerstone of the Golden Age of knowledge. Scholars from this great city sparked the flames of discovery, setting the course for modern science. Their legacy reminds us to keep reaching for the stars,” Al Neyadi wrote in the post paying homage to the ancient city.