Dubai: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced the new schedule of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi's return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS).
The Dragon spacecraft undocking will be at 3.05 pm on Sunday, September 3 while splashdowm will be at 8.07 am on Monday, September 4.
The Crew Dragon spacecraft launched by SpaceX last week successfully docked with the International Space Station as its crew of four astronauts began their six-month mission.
The four astronauts of SpaceX's Crew-6 mission, who have been living on the ISS since March, will spend the next week welcoming the Crew-7 astronauts before returning to Earth in their own Crew Dragon capsule.