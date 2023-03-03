Docking refers to the process of spacecrafts connecting in space. It is a critical part of getting astronauts and supplies to and from the International Space Station (ISS).

The ISS is a large modular space station in orbit around Earth. It is about the size of a big football field and orbits at an altitude of about 400 kilometers above the Earth's surface.

ISS travels at a speed of about 28,000 kilometers per hour, completing one orbit around the Earth every 90 minutes.

Mission Specialist Sultan Al Neyadi of the UAE, member of the SpaceX Dragon Crew-6 mission, gestures during the crew walkout from the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A ahead of their expected lift off at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Image Credit: AFP

Following correct trajectory

To dock with the ISS, SpaceX Dragon capsule (named Endeavour) will approach it slowly and carefully. The spacecraft will be monitored by the ISS crew and ground control to ensure that it is on course and following the correct trajectory.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule is due to dock at 10.17am UAE time following a 24-hour journey to deliver four astronauts to their new home for six months.

This is a complex, delicate process. The Endeavour capsule must be aligned correctly with the ISS docking port, which is an opening on the side of the ISS where the spacecraft will attach.

Once the spacecraft is in position, it will use a docking mechanism to connect with the space station. This mechanism is called the International Docking Adapter (IDA).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the crew capsule Endeavour lifts off from pad 39A . Image Credit: AP

Precision and attention

The docking process requires precision and attention to detail. The spacecraft will use thrusters to move closer to the ISS and must align itself with the IDA very precisely.

Once it is in position, SpaceX Dragon will use its docking mechanism to latch onto the IDA and create an airtight seal. The spacecraft will then be secured to the ISS using a series of hooks and latches.

All the while, the astronauts will approach the ISS after slow, careful maneuvers, using the Endeavour's advanced navigation systems to align with the IDA.

An airtight seal

Once it is in position, the spacecraft's docking mechanism will latch onto the IDA and create an airtight seal.

The docking process can take a while, during which time the crew aboard the spacecraft and the ISS will run a series of checks to ensure that everything is working correctly.