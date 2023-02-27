The Crew-6 mission is all geared up to blast off into space. With the help of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the company’s Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will lift off today at 1:45AM ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft is carrying four astronauts, including UAE's Sultan Alneyadi, NASA’s Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

The astronauts will be in International Space Station for a six-month stay, where they will conduct various research projects to help “prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth.”

Crew Dragon Endeavour will dock with the ISS early on Feb. 28, some 24 hours after launching.

During their stay at the ISS, the Crew-6 astronauts are expected to undertake more than 200 projects, including researching how some substances burn in the microgravity environment and investigating microbial samples.

Significant milestone

Sultan Al Neyadi's space mission represents a significant milestone for the UAE space programme.

Firstly, the UAE is investing heavily in the development of space technologies and infrastructure to advance space exploration and promote scientific research in the region. Al Neyadi's trip to the ISS is a demonstration of the country's full commitment to advancing scientific research.

Secondly, Al Neyadi's trip is inspiring future generations to pursue careers in STEM fields by showing that anyone can pursue a career in space exploration, regardless of their background.

International collaboration

Thirdly, the UAE space programme is building partnerships with other countries and organisations involved in space exploration, such as key players like the United States, Russia, and Japan. This collaboration helps to strengthen the UAE's global standing in the coveted space industry.

Fourthly, the UAE's space programme is contributing to economic development in the region by investing in space technologies and infrastructure that has the potential to create new jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Crew-6 board the Dragon capsule

Lastly, Al Neyadi's mission to the ISS carries immense scientific value, as the crew will conduct several key experiments related to medicine, biology, and physics that contributes to the advancement of scientific knowledge and paves the way for future space missions.

A graduate in Electronics and Communications Engineering, Al Neyadi becomes the first Arab astronaut to spend six months in space.

Inspiring young learners

Sultan Al Neyadi's space mission comes at a critical achievement for the UAE space programme. The Emirati astronaut is inspiring young learners around the globe.

Seen as an icon, Al Neyadi is a reminder that hard work and dedication can be channelled and focused into great achievements.