Seoul: Ways to boost cooperation between Samsung and UAE companies were discussed during the visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Samsung Semiconductor Research Centre in Hwaseong, Seoul, on Tuesday.

Shaikh Mohammad toured various facilities at the centre and exchanged talks with Samsung Electronics Vice-Chairman Jay Lee on ways to cooperate in a number of domains including fifth-generation mobile communications, semiconductor and artificial intelligence (AI).

During his tour, Shaikh Mohammad viewed a live presentation of the latest fifth-generation technologies developed by Samsung where a drone flying over the Samsung factory in Hwaseong sent a live, 360-degree, high-resolution video to a virtual reality device worn by Shaikh Mohammad.

Shaikh Mohammad also witnessed the speed and stability of fifth-generation mobile communications through simultaneous transmissions of various high-quality videos on the latest of its kind ‘QLED 8K’ screen.

A presentation of Shaikh Mohammad’s previous visit to Korea in 2006 was also screened when he met with senior Samsung officials and discussed the company’s vision for the development of applications and programmes of AI and the interest of the UAE in technology and advanced science.

During the meeting, Shaikh Mohammad expressed his pleasure at visiting such an advanced, scientific, technical facility.

He also visited the “Clean Room”, built for the purpose of scientific research within electronic industries. It is called the ‘Clean Room’ thanks to controlled air purity and light allowance.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi wrote in the VIP Guest Book: “What I have seen at the Samsung Semiconductor Research Centre is impressive and highly appreciated. They have advanced industries and innovative innovations that provide solutions for a better life. We in the UAE take great interests to keep up with the latest innovations and advanced technologies and support partnerships that achieve quality of life for our society.”

Shaikh Mohammad posed for pictures with Samsung officials and employees. He was accompanied on his trip by Shaikh Khalid Bin Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee; Hussain Bin Ebrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohammad Mubarak Al Mazroui, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court; and Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, UAE Ambassador to South Korea.

