The Soyuz rocket being taken by rail from the assembly building to the Yuri Gagarin's Start launchpad. Image Credit: Evangeline Elsa / Gulf News

Baikonur, Kazakhstan: It's all systems go for the launch of the Soyuz rocket that will take the UAE’s first astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori to the International Space Station (ISS).

Salem Al Merri, Assistant Director-General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), on Monday said "everything is going as per schedule".

"What's happened is after the assembly, the Soyuz rocket as well as the encapsulated Soyuz spacecraft have been rolled out of the assembly building all the way to Gagarin's Start launch pad, which is where Yuri Gagarin was launched from."

Salem Al Merri, Assistant Director-General of MBRSC and head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, during the roll-out of the Soyuz launch vehicle on Monday. Image Credit: Janice Ponce de Leon / Gulf News

"The rocket has been verticalised, which means all the procedures to build up the rocket has been done successfully. The rocket is ready now," Al Merri, also the head of the UAE Astronaut Programme, told Gulf News.

"They will be starting refuelling and once it's fuelled up, obviously we are getting closer and closer to the launch date."

UAE flag hoisted

He said seeing the UAE flag hoisted stand by side with the giants of the space sector with the Soyuz rocket in the background is rewarding.

The Soyuz rocket rolls to the launch pad on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Baikonur. The livery on the rocket shows UAE, Russian and US flags, along with the logo of the Mohamed Bin Rashid Space Centre. Image Credit: Janice Ponce De Leon

"For us to see the UAE flag everywhere here in Baikonur, to see the flag alongside the United States and Russian flag and the logo of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre on the rocket itself, this showcases that two or three years of hard work are coming to an exciting conclusion very soon."

"Obviously, the launch on the 25th is one event. We have a series of events happening in the next 10-15 days that involve Hazzaa AlMansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi all the way up to landing and what's happening after that. So I'm very excited. I'm very happy," he said.

"The astronauts are excited. They can't wait for the 25th (of September) and so can't we as well."

The 50-metre-long Soyuz rocket is roughly the height of a 13-storey commercial building. It has a liftoff mass of between 310 and 313 tonnes. Image Credit: Janice Ponce De Leon / Gulf News

Launch and flight sequence

The first stage of the rocket is its central block — plus the four boosters.

Upon ignition, this provides the most powerful thrust on lift-off and once the fuel is consumed, the first stage will be cut off and will separate from the rocket.

The nose fairing of the rocket will also separate to expose the Soyuz spacecraft sitting on top of the rocket.

The second stage will then provide the power and lift following which it will be jettisoned and the third stage will continue powering up to space.

Once the third stage has used up its fuel, it will separate from the spacecraft and the solar arrays will be deployed at roughly 8min and 49 seconds after lift-off.

The chase begins

Then the “chase” begins.

The Soyuz spacecraft will fly to the direction of the ISS and will rendezvous with the orbital lab in approximately six hours.

Image Credit: AFP

Docking will take place at around midnight in the UAE. The hatch will be opened after two hours — following a procedure to make sure that there are no leaks or pressure differences.