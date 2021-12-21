Dubai: Science company 3M in partnership with Dubai Saturday Clubs recently held its ‘Science at Home Programme’ at Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of Expo Knowledge and Learning Week.
The programme, which supports science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), focuses on engaging children between the ages of 12-15 years through educational Do-It-Yourself (DIY) science experiments.
The event, attended by 20 children from different schools across Dubai, hosted stories from Gitanjali Rao, a proponent of the principles of STEM, and young Emiratis Dana and Adeeb Al Blooshi.
The programme was organised at the Dubai Cares Pavilion under the theme ‘The Future is Human’ in Opportunity District. The pavilion is welcoming visitors of all ages for an interactive experience that takes them through a journey of education in the UAE as well as the future of education and work.
As part of the event, children also had the opportunity to interact with Deema Soufi, a 3M Application Engineer, who shared insights on the future of STEM careers with the next generation of aspiring scientists and STEM leaders.
Future careers
Maitha Ali, Programme Designer for Dubai Saturday Clubs at Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “Dubai Saturday Clubs is a platform for knowledge sharing and introduces students to careers of the future. These workshops are hosted in collaboration with universities, industry experts and pioneers, who work together to spark curiosity and passion in young minds. It’s inspiring to see the energy and enthusiasm of these students and we’re grateful to our partners for supporting the Saturday Clubs initiative.”
‘STEM critical to future of science’
Delivering the opening remarks on 3M’s Science at Home Programme, Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director at 3M Middle East & Africa, said: “As a science company, 3M recognises that STEM education is critical to the future of science, and that a lack of access to education and training are among the biggest threats to the future of innovation. Through our collaboration with Dubai Saturday Clubs, we are confident that we can inspire and equip the next generation of scientists and STEM leaders, and Expo 2020 Dubai’s Knowledge & Learning Week, held in association with Dubai Cares, is the best platform to do so.”