3M held its 'Science at Home Programme' in partnership with Dubai Saturday Clubs at Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Science company 3M in partnership with Dubai Saturday Clubs recently held its ‘Science at Home Programme’ at Dubai Cares Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai as part of Expo Knowledge and Learning Week.

The programme, which supports science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), focuses on engaging children between the ages of 12-15 years through educational Do-It-Yourself (DIY) science experiments.

The event, attended by 20 children from different schools across Dubai, hosted stories from Gitanjali Rao, a proponent of the principles of STEM, and young Emiratis Dana and Adeeb Al Blooshi.

The programme was organised at the Dubai Cares Pavilion under the theme ‘The Future is Human’ in Opportunity District. The pavilion is welcoming visitors of all ages for an interactive experience that takes them through a journey of education in the UAE as well as the future of education and work.

As part of the event, children also had the opportunity to interact with Deema Soufi, a 3M Application Engineer, who shared insights on the future of STEM careers with the next generation of aspiring scientists and STEM leaders.

Future careers

Maitha Ali, Programme Designer for Dubai Saturday Clubs at Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said: “Dubai Saturday Clubs is a platform for knowledge sharing and introduces students to careers of the future. These workshops are hosted in collaboration with universities, industry experts and pioneers, who work together to spark curiosity and passion in young minds. It’s inspiring to see the energy and enthusiasm of these students and we’re grateful to our partners for supporting the Saturday Clubs initiative.”

‘STEM critical to future of science’