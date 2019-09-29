The unique version of the Saturn V pen has the UAE flag and the symbols of MBRSC Image Credit: Supplied

On July 16, 1969, the United States launched a three-man spacecraft toward the moon with the goal of landing 2 astronaut explorers on the lunar surface four days later.

This successful mission accomplished mankind’s dream of walking on another celestial body.

50 years on, inspired by this mission, in a licensed collaboration with NASA, Montegrappa has reproduced the iconic Saturn V rocket, interpreted as a writing instrument made in a three-dimensional effect of the rocket body’s First, Second and Third “stages”.

Montegrappa has issued a limited edition of 50 pens in solid 18k gold and titanium commemorating the 50th anniversary of this historic event. This “Moon Landing” Collection arrives in an enclosure in the form of an Apollo 11 capsule in a special collector’s display case.

This year also marks the first UAE manned mission to space with the launch of astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri on a historic mission to the International Space Station. With this mission, and its quest for knowledge and learning, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is taking a leap into the future, while writing a new chapter in history of the UAE.

To celebrate the UAE’s historic launch of the first Emirati astronaut to space, Montegrappa has also created one additional unique version of the Saturn V pen, where the USA flags and symbols have been replaced with the UAE flag and the symbols of MBRSC. This one-of-a-kind piece bears an 18k gold nib, adorned with a portrait of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, whose vision of the future has made this possible.

The leadership of the visionary leaders of the UAE has helped Montegrappa thrive in this region and we have always shown our gratitude in the form of special editions of writing instruments themed around various elements of this country. - Giuseppe Aquila, CEO, Montegrappa

“The leadership of the visionary leaders of the UAE has helped Montegrappa thrive in this region and we have always shown our gratitude in the form of special editions of writing instruments themed around various elements of this country. In 2017 we launched the ‘Ishy Bilady’ collection celebrating the country’s National Anthem, and last year we launched the ‘Year of Zayed’ pen celebrating the founding father’s life, work and vision of prosperity, tolerance and peace. With this special pen made for MBRSC, we at Montegrappa pay tribute to the UAE’s incredible achievements so far and celebrate this leap into the future,” said Giuseppe Aquila, Montegrappa’s CEO.

Speaking of this gesture from Montegrappa, Salem Al Marri, Assistant DG at MBRSC said: “We are delighted to receive this special memento from Montegrappa which reminds us that everything we are able to achieve comes from the vision of our great leaders to create a country in which we value education, scientific exploration and push the limits of human progress. Mankind’s ability to reason, to write and pass our learnings and values through generations is at the core of this philosophy. In the words of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ‘The pen and knowledge are mightier than all other powers’.”