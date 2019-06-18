Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has opened registrations for its Space Explorer Summer Camp. Four camps with 30 participants each will be held on July 7-11 for boys aged 11-14 and July 14-18 for girls in the same age group. A camp for 15-18-year olds will also be held on July 21-25 for boys and July 28 to August 1 for girls.
Students will learn about the UAE’s space programmes and inspire them to study science. Practical and theoretical workshops run by MBRSC experts will include sessions on soldering, 3D modelling, satellites and rocketry. Students will also visit research and development facilities.
The deadline for registration is July 4 through: https://mbrsc.ae/spaceexplorer