Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) has opened registrations for its Space Explorer Summer Camp. Four camps with 30 participants each will be held on July 7-11 for boys aged 11-14 and July 14-18 for girls in the same age group. A camp for 15-18-year olds will also be held on July 21-25 for boys and July 28 to August 1 for girls.