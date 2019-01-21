Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) plans to launch the Hope Probe to Mars next year between July 14 and August 3, 2020, from Japan, officials announced on the first day of the second MBRSC Science Event, on Monday.
The Hope Probe is a hexagonal spacecraft designed at the MBRSC that aims to study Mars and paint a truly global picture of the Martian atmosphere.
The brief launch window of July 14 to August 3 was chosen to maximise the chances of success of the mission. Missing this launch window will push back the launch by another two years due to the distance of Earth to Mars.
The Hope Probe, currently in its testing phase, will be launched at the Tanegashima Space Centre on an MHI-H2A rocket, a two-stage rocket similar to the one that launched the KhalifaSat in November.
Professor Omar Hussain, lead mission director of the Hope Probe, said MBRSC aims to “launch the probe away from Mars” and correct its path during the journey for the Probe not to crash on the Red Planet.
If the launch succeeds, the Hope Probe should insert into Mars’ orbit by February 2021 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE.