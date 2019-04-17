Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Tuesday launched the ‘Hope Generation’ initiative to help schools encourage students to study Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields and increase their curiosity about space science and exploration.

The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM) team will hold lectures, workshops and open meetings for middle school to high school students, and provide a stimulating environment for them.

“The Hope Generation initiative is part of MBRSC’s strategy to support the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to prepare generations of qualified cadres that acquire the basics of modern science to work on technological innovation and scientific research in space and advanced science, as well as achieve the UAE’s strategic plans in space exploration. We are pleased that the EMM team will share its expertise in space science with new generations and introduce Emirati youth to space exploration projects that will enrich their future choices and inspire them to study advanced science,” said Omran Sharaf, Project Manager of EMM — Hope Probe.

“Through Hope Generation, we aim to motivate youth to join the space sector and introduce them to the opportunities offered by the UAE to encourage them to take part in making more achievements in space manufacturing, space science, and space research.”