Hazza Al Mansouri inside a Soyuz spacecraft at the Yuri Gagarin training centre. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The UAE’s first astronaut to go into space will receive a special menu that caters to his needs, including madrooba and balaleet.

Hazza Al Mansouri is the first astronaut from the UAE, and is currently preparing for his mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for the September 25 launch date.

The Space Food Laboratory company, which specialises in the production of astronaut food, will prepare the traditional Emirati dishes.

According to the Russian news agency Sputnik, Space Food Laboratory will provide Al Mansouri with canned halal food, such as balaleet, saloona and madrooba.

The dishes are expected to be ready by mid-August.

Al Mansouri will be launched to space aboard a Soyuz MS 15 spacecraft for an eight-day stay on the ISS before returning to Earth.

Emirati astronauts get custom Soyuz (MS-15) seats ahead of the first Emirati Arab astronaut's trip to the International Space Station on 25 September 2019. Image Credit: Mohammad Bin Rashid Space Centre

Accompanied by Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and American astronaut Jessica Meir, Al Mansouri will carry out a number of scientific experiments before returning to Earth on October 3.

The meals

Balaleet: A traditional, sweet Emirati breakfast dish of egg and vermicelli.

Balaleet: An Emirati dish sweetened vermicelli, cooked with eggs, onions, cinnamon and oil Image Credit: Pinterest

Madrooba: Salt-cured fish seasoned with spices, and as it cooks in a pot, flour is slowly added to thicken the sauce.

Chicken Madroubah is flavoured with bezar spice. Image Credit: Grace Paras/ANM

Saloona: A traditional Emirati stew made up of spicy vegetables with meat or fish, which can be eaten on its own or with rice.