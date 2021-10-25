Dubai: The American University in Dubai (AUD) recently signed, as part of the GITEX Global 2021 exhibition last week, a cooperation agreement with Huawei Technologies to establish an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) academy on the AUD campus.
The academy will provide AUD with the latest technologies in communication, artificial intelligence, and information security with the goal of enhancing students’ capabilities in these fields and preparing them for a career that aligns with the needs of the UAE and the Gulf region, AUD said.
Training courses
Under the agreement, AUD will cooperate with Huawei Technologies to provide advanced training courses, through the information and network programme approved by Huawei for academic staff and students, in addition to providing the company’s global experience.
The agreement was signed by AUD President Dr David Schmidt and Spice Lee, Vice President of Huawei Technologies in the Middle East.
Dr Schmidt stressed the importance of the agreement for students, especially those studying at the college of engineering with a specialisation in electrical, computer, and informatics.
Lee said: “Huawei is committed to nurturing local talent to prepare the next generation of technology leaders in the UAE, which will contribute to strengthening the ICT ecosystem in the country and thus achieving the ambitious visions of the country’s leaders in digital transformation.”