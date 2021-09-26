Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have once again warned motorists to stop completely for school buses displaying the ‘Stop’ sign, or be fined Dh1,000 for each offence.
Penalties will apply on all motorists who fail to stop at least five metres away from a school bus that has put up its ‘Stop’ sign to pick up or drop off schoolchildren. These include the Dh1,000 fine, as well as 10 black traffic points.
Police have been issuing reminders about the traffic regulation, detailed in Article 91 of UAE Traffic Law, even before the start of the ongoing school term.
Who should stop?
Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi Police had clarified which motorists should come to a complete standstill when a school bus puts up the ‘Stop’ sign:
— On roads with single lanes in each direction, motorists travelling in both directions should stop at a distance of at least five metres.
— On roads with multiple lanes in each direction, the driver headed in the same direction of the school bus must stop at a distance of at least five metres from the school bus.