Dubai: RTA’s Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) has completed 305 contracts with individuals, parents and private firms on daily, weekly or monthly basis, whereby a professional driver is deployed by DTC to drive client-owned vehicles.

“’My Driver’ was launched as part of a new package of services offered by Dubai Taxi Corporation. The service provides drivers (without vehicles) on demand for a specific period agreed by both parties. The client, be it an individual, family or firm, shall provide an insured vehicle along with fuel,” said Marwan Al Zarooni, Director of Operation and Commercial Affairs.

“Applications for this service are submitted via www.dubaitaxi.ae or the Call Centre of DTC at 80088088. The service will shortly be provided via DTC App. The initiative aims to provide a service for Dubai’s community through the deployment of fully trained and qualified drivers.