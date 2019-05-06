Dubai: Lending support to the UAE Water Aid (Suqia) campaign, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the digging of 10 water wells in 10 countries across three continents.

The countries supported by the campaign include Indonesia, Kosovo, Senegal, Niger, Nepal, Ghana, Tanzania, Ethiopia, India and Mali.

The step has been taken after His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, called on the public and private organisations in the UAE to take part in the Suqia campaign.

Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director-General of the RTA, made this announcement during the hosting of the virtual water pumping machine where he and other officials operated the machine and filled hundreds of water bottles in support of the campaign.