The hotline will facilitate the payment in Dubai

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has activated a hotline to facilitate the payment of the final compensation to owners of taxi plates in Dubai.

A sum of Dh170,000 is payable per plate as endorsed by Resolution No (8) for 2018 governing the payment of compensation to taxi plate holders in Dubai.

The activation of this telephone line aims to save time and effort of beneficiaries in sorting out the final payment procedures.

Under the new process, the telephone line (04-6051555) will be designated for taxi plate owners to call and inquire about the procedures of paying the compensation amount due around-the-clock.