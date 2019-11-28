Authority says it is working on fixing technical glitch that disrupted services

NAT_160409_NEW PARKING ZONES New paid parking zones C and D being added by RTA apart from the present A, B, E and F. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: The mParking service and Dubai Drive App of the Roads and Transport Authority are down due to a technical glitch, the RTA said on Thursday.

Following complaints from motorists, who were unable to pay their parking tickets through SMS and the app, the authority confirmed that there is a technical glitch and it is working on fixing it.

“Kindly note that there is a technical glitch in the mparking system and Dubai Drive application and we are currently working on fixing the issue, in the meantime, you can pay the parking fees through the parking machines to avoid fines,” RTA tweeted at 11:55am.

Twitter user @AshleyConnick earlier tweeted to RTA: “I’m trying to text to pay for parking but getting no reply confirmation (see screenshot), and the app isn’t working either. I don’t want to get a ticket! Please help. Thanks!”

“Apologies for the inconvenience, we will further investigate and we will respond to you shortly,” RTA tweeted in reply.

Following this, the authority posted the update confirming the glitch.

Some motorists also called up Gulf News to inform about the disruption in services.

RTA’s mParking allows motorists to pay for their virtual parking permit using their Etisalat and Du mobile phones by sending an SMS in a pre-defined format to 7275. The parking tickets can be paid through the app as well.

During the time of disruption in these services, all motorists have to make the parking payment manually by using Dh1 coins at the parking payment machines.