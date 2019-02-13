Ambassador Verbeke, who also spoke of a few crises he had handled, said, “One definition of a diplomat is that he is a crisis manager. As a pattern in the crises I have dealt with, I have found three things: information is incomplete and you have to act on sudden and dramatic developments; what is sudden and dramatic also lends itself to exaggeration, sentimentalism and emotionalism; and thirdly, much of the developments thereafter are influenced by the kind of interpretation and extrapolation of the crisis.”