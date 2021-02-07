People will, however, continue to get their second vaccine doses as scheduled

Visitors receiving token on their arrival for Vaccine at SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center, Mina Rashed in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Over the next six weeks, all COVID-19 vaccination centres across the UAE will provide first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine only to senior citizens, People of Determination and people with chronic diseases, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health (DoH) announced on Sunday.

The DoH statement is in line with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MoHAP) vaccine rollout plan, which prioritises the protection of vulnerable groups.

“The DoH dedicates all COVID-19 vaccination centres in Abu Dhabi and other emirates to all…who are senior citizens, people with chronic disease, and People of Determination for six weeks starting February 7,” the DoH announced via the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

These groups of people can receive COVID-19 vaccines at any Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) centre – in Abu Dhabi and in other emirates – without prior appointment. It further clarified that people with chronic conditions refers to those who are suffering from heart diseases, diabetes and respiratory diseases.

Second dose available

Prior to this, the vaccine was widely available to all groups of people at 106 facilities in Abu Dhabi emirate. Starting from Fenruary 7, however, the only people outside the priority groups who can receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot are those who are due to get their second dose.

“All those needing to get their second dose can do so as per their confirmed appointment,” the DoH said.

MoHAP announcement

On Saturday, the MoHAP announced its decision to focus on priority groups during the vaccine roll-out process, citing the spike in infections over the past few weeks.