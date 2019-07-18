A global database ranked the most and least safe cities in the world for mid-2019

Residents enjoy the weather at the break-water in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Also in this package UAE the safest country in the world

Dubai: The safest city in the world is right here on our doorstep.

The Numbeo crowd-sourced global database revealed that the safest city for 2019 is Abu Dhabi, scoring top marks on the safety index with 89.3 points.

The top five safest cities in the world comprised of Doha, Canada’s Quebec, Taipei in Taiwan and Munich in Germany. The top ten also included Dubai with 83.34 points in sixth place, followed by the Swiss cities of Zurich and Bern. Hong Kong and Eskisehir in Turkey were ranked in ninth and tenth place respectively.

Numbeo’s crime index for mid-2019 was based on the levels of safety and crime, and ranked a total of 328 cities.

Among other Gulf cities, Muscat in Oman ranked 28, Bahrain’s Manama was placed at 32, while the cities of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh and Jeddah, stood at 64 and 103 respectively.

The least safe cities in the world, according to the report, was Venezuela’s capital of Caracas, followed by Pietermaritzburg in South Africa, Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea and Honduras’ San Pedro Sula. The South African cities of Pretoria and Durban were ranked with a high crime index with 81.16 points and 80.42 points respectively.

The numbeo.com website publishes statistics that also concern living costs, consumer prices, healthcare and crime in various countries.