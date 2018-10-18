Abu Dhabi: The resilience and team work of the people of the South Indian State of Kerala will help them overcome the crisis caused by the devastating floods, a top UAE official said here on Thursday evening.

“People of Kerala are close to the heart of the UAE. Our leaders and our community have mobilised to support Kerala [after the devastating floods] because we know them [well],” said Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, while inaugurating the public meeting of the visiting Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.

Shaikh Nahyan’s words reflected the UAE’s love and affection towards people of Kerala, Vijayan said while addressing more than 2,000 (two thousand) people at the Indian Social and Cultural Centre (ISC).

He said Kerala will survive this crisis despite all adverse situations. "At any cost we will not let the downfall of our state. Our children in future should not blame us that a calamity terrified us and caused us lose our direction. No doubt, no one can destroy us. We will be together to build a new Kerala,” Vijayan said as the audience continued to applause non-stop .

He repeated his request to his compatriots to donate their one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. (CMDRF).

He was willing to pose for pictures with those who make such commitments and many community organisations and individuals came forward to grab that opportunity.