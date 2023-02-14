Abu Dhabi: The region’s first “Body Museum” has opened at the Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi, housing more than 150 plastinated human organs and bodies. The museum is open to the general public on weekdays, and entry is free.

The specimens were donated to science by people, and now serve to educate others about the human anatomy, and the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle.

The museum was recently inaugurated by Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman at the Department of Community Development (DCD), Professor Sir John O’Reilly, Khalifa University president, and Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, executive vice president at the Khalifa University.

Officials during the inauguration Image Credit: Supplied

Items on exhibit

The exhibit of dissected human bodies focuses presents both regional and systems-based anatomy in healthy adult individuals. Specimens include full human bodies, as well as others showing single systems like the nervous, skeletal and respiratory system. There is also a dedicated section highlighting the effects of lifestyle diseases and pathological processes on human organs.

University officials said this is the such museum in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and one of the largest in the world outside Germany.

Furthering medical education

Dr Al Hammadi said: “The Body Museum is the perfect addition to College of Medicine and Health Sciences (CMHS) at Khalifa University, which has consistently been a top-ranked institution for higher education and research in the UAE. This museum also reiterates our commitment to advancing knowledge for the betterment of humanity as well as promoting Khalifa University’s legacy and culture to lead, innovate, inspire, and transform.”

He added: “The first museum in the country dedicated to medicine and health sciences is also in line with the UAE’s emphasis on creating a world-class healthcare ecosystem that ensures not only in providing care for the needy but also educating and informing, while developing trained and fully-equipped medical professionals.”

Dr John Rock founding dean at the university’s CMHS, said: “As the Khalifa University CMHS continues to make consistent progress in developing human capital, the addition of this Body Museum will play a vital role in raising awareness about medical education in the UAE and the region. We firmly believe these exhibits will encourage the community to keep away from habits harmful to the human body, while serving as a simplified anatomy lesson that combines visitor education and satisfying curiosity.”

Unique collection

Dr Dietrich Lorke, founding chair of the Department of Anatomy and Cellular Biology at the university, expressed his gratitude to the authorities for providing students with excellent learning tools and allowing the public to understand the miracles of the human body.

“This collection of plastinated specimens is unique in the world. Visitors can also see a smoker’s lungs and a cirrhotic liver, which help highlight the negative impacts of habits like drinking and smoking,” he told Gulf News.