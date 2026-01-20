Palestinian films, Q&As and a vibrant souk take over Cinema Akil
Dubai: The Reel Palestine Film Festival is back at Cinema Akil for its 12th edition. The event runs from January 23 to February 1, 2026, bringing Palestinian cinema to Dubai audiences.
This year's festival features 11 feature films, 5 short films, and 29 total screenings. The carefully selected lineup includes fiction, documentaries, and short films that showcase contemporary Palestinian storytelling.
The festival kicks off with the UAE premiere of Once Upon a Time in Gaza by directors Arab and Tarzan Nasser. The award-winning drama first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Set in Gaza in 2007, it follows two friends navigating life under siege.
Actor Majd Eid will attend the opening night screening for a post-film Q&A session with audiences.
Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir will be a special guest at this year's festival. She will host a masterclass and participate in post-screening discussions.
Her latest film "Palestine 36" is one of two Academy Award-nominated titles in this year's program. The film takes viewers back to 1936 British Mandate Palestine during a time of political unrest.
The festival will also screen Jacir's celebrated film "Wajib" as a tribute to the late Palestinian actor Mohammad Bakri, who passed away in 2025.
The documentary lineup features powerful stories of resilience and survival. "The Clown of Gaza" follows Alaa Meqdad, who brings joy to children through performance amid difficult circumstances.
"Put Your Soul in Your Hand and Walk" by Sepideh Farsi offers an intimate look at life in Gaza through video calls with photojournalist Fatma Hassona. The director will attend for a Q&A session.
Other notable documentaries include "One More Show," which follows the Free Gaza circus troupe, and "Palestine Comedy Club," spotlighting stand-up comedians working under challenging conditions.
The Reel Palestine Souk returns for two weekends during the festival. The marketplace will feature 50 Palestinian designers, artisans, and social enterprises. Visitors can shop for fashion, crafts, jewelry, homeware, art, and books at both Cinema Akil and KAVE at Alserkal Avenue.
An exclusive exhibition of Palestinian National Team football shirts from collector Rakan Al-Hassoun's personal collection will be on display at KAVE.
Tickets range from Dh60 for regular screenings to Dh80 for masterclasses. All tickets are available online at www.cinemaakil.com.
