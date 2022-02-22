Sharjah: Rapid PCR COVID-19 test at departing airports is no longer required for passengers from India, Pakistan and some other countries, Air Arabia announced on its website on Tuesday.
“Passengers are no longer required to conduct Rapid PCR test at the airport six hours prior to departure,” the airline said.
This is applicable to passengers from India, Pakistan, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Egypt and Uganda flying into Sharjah as per the update on the airline’s website.
The same is applicable to passengers from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh arriving in Abu Dhabi also, according to the latest update on the website.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi conveyed that Emirates airline has also informed its trade partners in India that the rapid RT-PCR test is no longer required for passengers flying from India to Dubai.
However, the Emirates website does not carry the information on its website till the time this report was filed.