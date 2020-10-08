The UAE was jointly ranked with Japan, as China topped the list for 2020

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai holds the record for the world's tallest building, standing at 828 metres. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE currently ranks in third place with the most number of skyscrapers in the world – sharing the title with Japan – home to 251 buildings that are taller than 150 metres.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, tweeted the news on his official account, which was provided by @worldwide_engineering.

The number one spot is held by China with 2,055 buildings, followed by the US with 800 high-rise towers.

According to skyscraper.com, the tallest buildings in the UAE after Burj Khalifa are: Marina 101 at 425m, Princess Tower at 413.4m, 23 Marina at 392.4m, and Burj Mohammed Bin Rashid in Abu Dhabi at 381.2m.

“Interesting observation, the rate at which a certain country builds new skyscrapers is proportional to the country’s economic growth rate,” read the caption on the video’s original post.

Previous Gulf News reports stated the UAE economy is expected to recover strongly to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2021, moving up the expected rate of recovery seen during the peak of the pandemic, with steady growth then seen continuing until 2024, rating agencies evaluate.

Last August, the UAE said it will deliver a three-stage “flexible package” of measures to bolster the economy, including steps to support the labour market and encourage investment.

The proposals would provide “studied” stimulus packages that includes 33 initiatives to be implemented until the end of 2020 that covers all sectors and economic activities.

It also called for a flexible plan for various activities to ensure the sustainability of key economic sectors, expand emerging sectors and create new ones, based on the leadership’s vision of the future and using the best technology available.