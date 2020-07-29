RAK Municipality and the Canadian companies discuss collaboration on July 28 on energy efficiency projects and discuss the effectiveness of Public-Private-Partnership Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and some leading Canadian companies are exploring to carry out some green projects in the emirate.

The discussion was held via video conference on Tuesday by the Rak Municipality in collaboration with the Consulate General of Canada in Dubai. The aim of the conference was to forge collaboration on energy efficiency projects and discuss the effectiveness of Public-Private-Partnership (PPP).

The event was opened by Munther Mohammed bin Shekar Al Zaabi, Director General, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Jean-Philippe Linteau, Consul General of Canada in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, to highlight collaboration opportunities between Ras Al Khaimah and Canadian businesses to build a greener economy.

RAK energey strategy

Opening the discussion, Al Zaabi underlined that Ras Al Khaimah is one of the fastest-growing economies in the UAE, supported by booming industrial, hospitality, retail, logistics and tourism sectors. Driven by its Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, Ras Al Khaimah targets 30% energy efficiency, 20% water efficiency and 20% contribution of renewables to the electricity mix of the Emirate by 2040.

Commending Ras Al Khaimah’s efforts to tackle climate change, Consulate General of Canada outlined Canada’s strengths in energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy solutions, green infrastructure knowledge, as well as Canadian expertise in PPP, ranging from deal structuring, procurement and project development to execution. It also underlined that Canadian businesses would be well positioned to help Ras Al Khaimah achieve its goals.

Reem updates

Tuning to specific discussions, Ras Al Khaimah’s Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office (Reem) presented a status update on its Energy Efficiency programs and its future projects, which includes thousands of new green developments, over 3,000 building retrofits, significant network expansions in street lighting, water, and electric vehicle charging in Ras Al Khaimah.

Canadian companies offer

Canadian experts presented various topics that would support Reem’s energy efficiency programs, including the advantages of integrating smart grid technologies and energy management systems, best practices in delivering energy efficiency and green building projects, and implementing PPP to accelerate green infrastructure deliverables.

This virtual conference witnessed the participation of several leading Canadian companies that provide advanced energy and renewable energy solutions, including “Hatch”, “EllisDon” and “MHPM Project Managers Inc.”, many of which have long experience working in regional markets.

Climate change

Consul General Linteau: “Improving energy efficiency provides an opportunity to address climate change, which is why Canada joined the Three Percent Club led by the International Energy Agency. I commend Ras Al Khaimah’s visionary “Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040” and the collaboration between Canadian businesses and Ras Al Khaimah. This is one of many other initiatives Ras Al Khaimah and Canada can work on together to address environmental challenges, adapt smart city solutions to mitigate climate change, and pave the way for a more sustainable and greener future.”

Strong base for energy efficiency