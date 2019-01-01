Fujairah: Emirati martyr Pilot Saqr Saeed Mohammad Abdullah Al Yamahi, who died in a helicopter crash on December 29, 2018, was laid to rest in Fujairah on Tuesday afternoon.
The UAE authorities had announced his martyrdom on December 29. Al Yamahi was one of the four crew members killed in a helicopter crash at Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest mountain in Ras Al Khaimah.
The four victims — three Emiratis and a foreigner — were on a rescue mission when their rescue helicopter went down.
Al Yamahi was 40. He is survived by his wife, and five children — Sogha,16; Saeed,12; Suhail, 10; Saif, 2; and Shamaa, who is five months old.
Al Yamahi was one of six siblings — five brothers and a sister.
On Tuesday, the funeral prayer was held at martyr Saeed Mattar Al Kaabi mosque in Al Quryah area of Fujairah.
Hundreds of Emiratis, residents and senior officials performed the prayer for the martyr. His body was buried in Al Quryah cemetery after the Dhuhr (midday) prayer.
They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyr’s soul in paradise and grant solace to his family.
The martyr’s mother said when the family heard the news, they felt proud of his sacrifice. All his family members, she said, are ready to sacrifice their souls for the sake of nation’s duty and stability.
“The whole country and I are proud of my son and other martyrs,” she said.
He was known for his love for humanitarian work. He joined his work in 1996.
The mother described her martyred son as a “caring person and an affectionate father, kind and generous”. He would call and keep in touch with his mother, his wife and his brothers and sister.
Al Yamahi’s mother, though overwhelmed by grief, is proud that he was martyred in the line of duty.
UAE authorities extended condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr, praying to Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace, and bestow patience and solace on his family and relatives.