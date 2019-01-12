“[The ruling] BJP [ Bharatiya Janata Party] and Modi taught me a lot [with their attacks against me]. They helped me understand [many things]. In that way he [Modi] is my teacher,” said Gandhi in response to a question from the audience about combating fake news while speaking at an event hosted by the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG) in the Dusit Thani Hotel in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.